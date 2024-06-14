Analyzing ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) and Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN)

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) and Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ThredUp and Airborne Wireless Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ThredUp -20.88% -63.62% -26.26% Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ThredUp and Airborne Wireless Network, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ThredUp 0 2 3 0 2.60 Airborne Wireless Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

ThredUp currently has a consensus price target of $3.33, indicating a potential upside of 76.37%.

This table compares ThredUp and Airborne Wireless Network’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ThredUp $322.02 million 0.65 -$71.25 million ($0.64) -2.95 Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Airborne Wireless Network has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ThredUp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.1% of ThredUp shares are held by institutional investors. 34.4% of ThredUp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ThredUp beats Airborne Wireless Network on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

About Airborne Wireless Network

Airborne Wireless Network, a development stage company, focuses on developing, marketing, and licensing a fully-meshed high-speed broadband airborne wireless network by linking aircraft in flight. It focuses on developing Infinitus, a high-speed broadband airborne wireless network that would enable participating aircraft to act as an airborne repeater or router, sending and receiving broadband signals from one aircraft to another. It intends to sell broadband wireless bandwidth to the telecommunications companies and Internet service providers. The company was formerly known as Ample-Tee, Inc. and changed its name to Airborne Wireless Network in May 2016. Airborne Wireless Network was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Simi Valley, California.

