Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM) Trading Down 16.1%

Anglesey Mining plc (LON:AYM – Get Free Report) shares were down 16.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.17 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.18 ($0.01). Approximately 1,112,008 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 540,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

Anglesey Mining Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.76. The stock has a market cap of £5.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.54.

About Anglesey Mining

(Get Free Report)

Anglesey Mining plc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Parys Mountain underground zinc-copper-lead-silver-gold deposit in North Wales, the United Kingdom. It holds 12% interest in the Labrador iron project located in Labrador and Quebec; and 50.25 % interest in the Grangesberg iron ore mine situated in central Sweden.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anglesey Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglesey Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.