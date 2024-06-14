Anyswap (ANY) Price Down 20.4% Over Last 7 Days

Anyswap (ANY) traded up 69% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 14th. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $79.62 million and $14.89 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar. One Anyswap token can now be bought for about $4.27 or 0.00006382 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 4.21238926 USD and is up 110.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $14.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

