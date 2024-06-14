Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,854,099 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,808 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up 1.2% of DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $948,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 27,470 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,751,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares in the company, valued at $16,767,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $6,598,500 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.49. 2,093,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,716,563. The company has a market cap of $196.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $238.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMAT

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.