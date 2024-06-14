Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd cut its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,831,676 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,462,308 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.22% of Applied Materials worth $296,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,005,192 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,566,418,000 after buying an additional 682,098 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,738,382 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,226,581,000 after buying an additional 224,296 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,032,850 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,389,048,000 after buying an additional 456,865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,995,287 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,383,848,000 after purchasing an additional 570,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,514,814,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.04.

AMAT traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,305,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,727,987. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $238.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.78.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $554,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,500. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

