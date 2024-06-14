AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Trading Down 7.4%

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $74.13 and last traded at $74.46. 3,429,758 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 4,253,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APP. TheStreet upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on AppLovin from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.72.

AppLovin Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. AppLovin had a return on equity of 51.55% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.70 million. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $477,531.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,246.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $477,531.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,246.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $3,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 471,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,371,715.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,726,239 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,034,958. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust lifted its position in AppLovin by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 4,123.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 128,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 125,186 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $675,000. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

