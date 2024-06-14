Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Arizona Metals Stock Up 3.1 %
AMC stock opened at C$3.99 on Monday. Arizona Metals has a twelve month low of C$3.42 and a twelve month high of C$6.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.99. The company has a market cap of C$446.17 million and a P/E ratio of -16.49.
Arizona Metals Company Profile
