Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Arizona Metals Stock Up 3.1 %

AMC stock opened at C$3.99 on Monday. Arizona Metals has a twelve month low of C$3.42 and a twelve month high of C$6.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.99. The company has a market cap of C$446.17 million and a P/E ratio of -16.49.

Arizona Metals Company Profile

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

