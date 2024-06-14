Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of AHT stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,169,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,686. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1.54. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $4.36. The stock has a market cap of $42.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashford Hospitality Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHT. CastleKnight Management LP raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,940,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 926,564 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 97.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

