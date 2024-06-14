ATI (NYSE:ATI) Trading Down 4.6%

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $54.39 and last traded at $54.46. 210,253 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,327,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ATI in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of ATI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ATI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

ATI Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ATI

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ATI by 295.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in ATI by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in ATI in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in ATI in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ATI by 294.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period.

About ATI

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

