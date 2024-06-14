Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of AAME opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.24. The firm has a market cap of $37.33 million, a PE ratio of -36.59 and a beta of 0.41. Atlantic American has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.00 million for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 0.39%.

Atlantic American Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic American

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Atlantic American’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.99%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlantic American stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV owned 0.09% of Atlantic American as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

