Aurora Investment Counsel Reduces Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Aurora Investment Counsel lowered its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBAC stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.96. The stock had a trading volume of 596,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,803. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.08. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $183.64 and a 1-year high of $258.76.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBAC. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.17.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

