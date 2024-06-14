Aurora Investment Counsel Sells 2,028 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Aurora Investment Counsel reduced its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 107,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,547,000 after buying an additional 20,713 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,058,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 205,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,756,000 after buying an additional 11,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $357,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ACGL stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,632,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,578. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $69.49 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.60.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.