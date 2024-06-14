Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd boosted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,921,044 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479,559 shares during the quarter. Autodesk comprises about 0.7% of FIL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. FIL Ltd owned 1.37% of Autodesk worth $711,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,553 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total transaction of $1,443,835.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,662.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,438 shares of company stock worth $7,393,778. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $2.77 on Friday, hitting $225.87. 2,562,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $279.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.11 and its 200 day moving average is $237.24.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their target price on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Autodesk from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Autodesk from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.42.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

