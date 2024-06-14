Avalanche (AVAX) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $348.29 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Avalanche has a total market cap of $11.61 billion and $348.29 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 11% lower against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $29.53 or 0.00045102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00008417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00014040 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00010726 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005144 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 442,645,958 coins and its circulating supply is 393,299,588 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

