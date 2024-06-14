B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at ThinkEquity

ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of BOSC opened at $3.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.17%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BOSC Free Report ) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 10.64% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

