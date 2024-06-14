B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at ThinkEquity

ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Trading Up 5.1 %
Shares of BOSC opened at $3.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.52.
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.17%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On B.O.S. Better Online Solutions
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Company Profile
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than B.O.S. Better Online Solutions
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Stock Average Calculator
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.