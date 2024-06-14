Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Holdings Lifted by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,151 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $5,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 44.0% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 38.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at $508,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of BKR traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.63. 4,679,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,971,628. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.02. The stock has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.43. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.42%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

