Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stake Lifted by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 360.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,290,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,198,846 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.6% of DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,255,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.79.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.2 %

BAC stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.17. The company had a trading volume of 22,111,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,915,707. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $40.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $306.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

