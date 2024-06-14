Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.05

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.05 and last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 519462 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

BHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.12.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,370.91% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hein Park Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 56.9% in the first quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP now owns 1,653,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,544,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.3% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 3,652,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,707,000 after purchasing an additional 456,000 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.1% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 88,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1,050.8% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,409,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,135,000 after buying an additional 3,113,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 117,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 67,800 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

