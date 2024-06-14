Becton, Dickinson and Company to Post FY2025 Earnings of $14.17 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:BDX)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report issued on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $14.17 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $14.14. The consensus estimate for Becton, Dickinson and Company’s current full-year earnings is $13.04 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BDX. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.17.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $231.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $224.00 and a one year high of $287.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.14 and a 200 day moving average of $237.93.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $71,793.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,876.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $399,269.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $472,876.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,381. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

