Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $102.50

Shares of Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 102.50 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 102.50 ($1.31), with a volume of 106266 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.50 ($1.32).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.23) target price on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

The company has a market cap of £162.74 million, a P/E ratio of 5,675.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 105.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 110.34.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Insolvency and Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services. It offers business rescue and recovery services, including company administration, creditors' voluntary liquidation, company dissolution and strike off, company voluntary arrangement, compulsory liquidation, the Law of Property Act or fixed charge receiverships, members' voluntary liquidation, partnership liquidation, and personal insolvency services, as well as closure options for insolvent companies.

