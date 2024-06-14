Beldex (BDX) Tops One Day Volume of $1.61 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 17.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 34.8% higher against the dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $298.41 million and $1.61 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0463 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,424.40 or 0.05202182 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000617 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00045097 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00015783 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00008364 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00014105 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000130 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00010730 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000152 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002211 BTC.
Beldex Coin Profile
Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,925,046,176 coins and its circulating supply is 6,447,666,176 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.
Beldex Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.
