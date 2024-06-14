Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $15.50

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.50, but opened at $14.68. Bilibili shares last traded at $15.16, with a volume of 1,761,069 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Bilibili from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays raised Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Bilibili from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.79.

Bilibili Trading Down 5.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.85.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Bilibili by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Bilibili by 349.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Bilibili by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

