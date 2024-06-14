BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) Trading Down 13%

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFNH – Get Free Report) traded down 13% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. 2,855 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 3,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

BioForce Nanosciences Trading Down 13.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72.

BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About BioForce Nanosciences

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private label products with distributors and manufacturing providers. It sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, mass merchandisers, and online under the BioForce Eclipse brand, as well as through social media and telemarketing.

