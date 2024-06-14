Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on BIIB. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.50.

NASDAQ BIIB traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $233.84. The company had a trading volume of 994,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,458. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $216.18 and a 200 day moving average of $229.31. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.44 and a 1-year high of $306.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of -0.02.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

