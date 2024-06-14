BioSyent (CVE:RX) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.40

Shares of BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.40 and last traded at C$9.40, with a volume of 857 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.30.

BioSyent Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$110.22 million, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.93.

BioSyent (CVE:RX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$7.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.90 million. BioSyent had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 18.97%. On average, research analysts expect that BioSyent Inc. will post 0.5544319 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

BioSyent Company Profile

In other BioSyent news, insider BioSyent Inc. bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.55 per share, with a total value of C$43,627.95. Company insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.

