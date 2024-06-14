BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $821.59 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 14th. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $821.59 million and $1.18 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $66,156.98 or 0.99932094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00012285 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00010139 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00012500 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000053 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.63 or 0.00088566 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

