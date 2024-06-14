Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Trading Down 3.6% This Week

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 13th. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $12.50 million and approximately $59,621.29 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0670 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00078106 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00027239 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011133 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001484 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $46,048.19 or 0.66240167 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

