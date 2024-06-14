Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Stock Price Up 12.7%

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) shares were up 12.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.51 and last traded at $8.50. Approximately 1,675,335 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,427,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on BTDR. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bitdeer Technologies Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.97.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $119.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.12 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTDR. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 23,310 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at about $604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

