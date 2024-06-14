Blackfinch Spring VCT (LON:BFSP) Hits New 12-Month High at $98.00

Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC (LON:BFSP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 98 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 98 ($1.25), with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98 ($1.25).

Blackfinch Spring VCT Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 95.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 94.66.

Get Blackfinch Spring VCT alerts:

Blackfinch Spring VCT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This is a boost from Blackfinch Spring VCT’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

Blackfinch Spring VCT Company Profile

Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC a venture capital firm specializing in growth stage and early stage investments. It also makes follow-on co-investments. It seeks to invest in technology-enabled companies with a focus on research and development and innovation. It prefers to invest in United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Gloucester, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackfinch Spring VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackfinch Spring VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.