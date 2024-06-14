BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.30

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.30 and last traded at $50.22, with a volume of 228365 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.13.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average of $50.31.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

