BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.30

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.30 and last traded at $50.22, with a volume of 228365 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.13.
BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average of $50.31.
BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF
BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.