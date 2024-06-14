BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Shares Gap Down to $11.20

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.20, but opened at $10.89. BlackRock TCP Capital shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 87,359 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TCPC shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock TCP Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

BlackRock TCP Capital Trading Down 3.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.01. The company has a current ratio of 19.05, a quick ratio of 19.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $922.66 million, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.47.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $55.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock TCP Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 388.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter worth $74,000.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Featured Articles

