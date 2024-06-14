Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.114 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSL traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,488. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.85. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.56.

About Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

