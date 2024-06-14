Bluefin Capital Management LLC Invests $1.34 Million in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $6,018,000. Options Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 372,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,798,000 after acquiring an additional 29,774 shares during the period. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 6,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $8,534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $651,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,002,685.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.42, for a total value of $1,851,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 138,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,079,723.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $651,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,002,685.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 372,446 shares of company stock worth $44,478,193. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,782,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,956,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $144.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.97. The firm has a market cap of $156.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MU. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.16.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

