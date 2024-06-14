Bluefin Capital Management LLC Takes $321,000 Position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 65.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 802,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,102,000 after buying an additional 316,438 shares during the period. SWS Partners lifted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 191,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 70,780 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 196,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 30,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PFFD traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $19.60. 163,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,427. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average of $19.71. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.37 and a fifty-two week high of $20.43.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

