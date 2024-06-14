BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Hovde Group

Hovde Group upgraded shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BOKF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.10.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BOKF

BOK Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

BOKF stock opened at $88.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $62.42 and a 12 month high of $96.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.24.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $806.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.07%.

Insider Activity at BOK Financial

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $274,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,305.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 214.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in BOK Financial by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.