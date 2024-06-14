Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SAM. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.00.

Boston Beer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $286.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09. Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $254.40 and a 1 year high of $395.52.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $426.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.18 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Beer

In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total transaction of $30,652.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,231.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Beer

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 918,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,425,000 after purchasing an additional 21,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,433,000 after purchasing an additional 45,864 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

Featured Articles

