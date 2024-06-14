Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence Sells 4,597 Shares

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 4,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total value of $492,936.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $104.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 73.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $71.65 and a one year high of $119.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.50 and a 200 day moving average of $104.25.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $622.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.60 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth about $153,000.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

