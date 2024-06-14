Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Shares Down 3.8%

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $1.92. 132 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Bright Scholar Education Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1.77. The firm has a market cap of $60.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Bright Scholar Education alerts:

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bright Scholar Education had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $72.45 million for the quarter.

About Bright Scholar Education

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Hong Kong, Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Overseas Schools; Complementary Education Services; and Domestic Kindergartens and K-12 Operation Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Scholar Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Scholar Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.