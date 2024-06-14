Brokerages Set AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) PT at $3,104.13

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,104.13.
Several research firms have weighed in on AZO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,300.00 to $3,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.1% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in AutoZone by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of AZO opened at $2,813.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,902.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,838.87. The firm has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $2,375.35 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37.
AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $34.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 151.57 earnings per share for the current year.
AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.
