Brokerages Set Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target at $5.56

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.56.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.
Shares of BYND stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.73. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The company has a market capitalization of $441.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.43.
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.
