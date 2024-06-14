Brokerages Set fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Price Target at $3.07

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FUBO shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on fuboTV from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.90 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in fuboTV by 92.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 20,050 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 17.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in fuboTV by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in fuboTV by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 123,710 shares during the period. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

fuboTV stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. fuboTV has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 17.97% and a negative return on equity of 72.13%. The firm had revenue of $402.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.95 million. As a group, research analysts predict that fuboTV will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

