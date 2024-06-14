Brokers Offer Predictions for Pembina Pipeline Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a report issued on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2024 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.05 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.50 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$54.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on PPL

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSE:PPL opened at C$50.96 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$38.79 and a 52-week high of C$51.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$49.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$47.35.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 88.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pembina Pipeline

In related news, Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 21,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.66, for a total transaction of C$1,098,764.74. In other news, Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 21,689 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.66, for a total value of C$1,098,764.74. Also, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 29,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.44, for a total transaction of C$1,464,474.96. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,037 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,669. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.