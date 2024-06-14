Brokers Offer Predictions for Saputo Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Saputo in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Saputo’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Saputo’s FY2026 earnings at $2.10 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SAP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.19.
Saputo Stock Performance
TSE:SAP opened at C$29.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.27. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of C$25.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.63. The stock has a market cap of C$12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.11.
Saputo Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.87%.
Saputo Company Profile
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
