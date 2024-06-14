Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Sold by Partners Value Investments L.P.

Partners Value Investments L.P. decreased its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,968,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,754,027 shares during the period. Brookfield makes up 74.5% of Partners Value Investments L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Partners Value Investments L.P. owned about 7.38% of Brookfield worth $4,853,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,429,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,222 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,424,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,903,000 after purchasing an additional 24,975,364 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 26,542,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702,266 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,312,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,326,000 after purchasing an additional 242,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,233,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,966,000 after buying an additional 3,331,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $175,526,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,407,131 shares of company stock worth $16,245,099 in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

Read Our Latest Report on BN

Brookfield Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of BN stock traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $41.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,527,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.06 and a 200 day moving average of $40.53. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $45.11. The stock has a market cap of $67.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.23 and a beta of 1.51.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

About Brookfield

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.