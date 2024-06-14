Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 3,066,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 2,785,490 shares.The stock last traded at $40.37 and had previously closed at $41.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.10.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Brookfield

Brookfield Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.23 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.53.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,407,131 shares of company stock worth $16,245,099. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $101,800,000. Eldred Rock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $9,868,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth about $754,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth about $614,104,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth about $4,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.