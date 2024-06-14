Bullseye Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vertex by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,832,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,311,000 after acquiring an additional 452,840 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Vertex in the third quarter worth $4,763,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Vertex by 85.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 425,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after acquiring an additional 196,169 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vertex by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,918,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,623,000 after purchasing an additional 264,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in Vertex during the fourth quarter worth about $9,253,000. Institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Stock Performance

Shares of Vertex stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.29. 1,125,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,896. Vertex, Inc. has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $36.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 888.50, a P/E/G ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Vertex had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $156.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider 2020 Irrevocable Trust For Ben sold 47,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $1,429,936.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,152.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Vertex news, major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 1,500,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $49,395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,554,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,124,328.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider 2020 Irrevocable Trust For Ben sold 47,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,429,936.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,152.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,387,269 shares of company stock worth $76,064,373. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on VERX. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Vertex from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Vertex from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Vertex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Vertex from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Vertex Profile

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

