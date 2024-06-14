Bullseye Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) by 218.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of SI-BONE worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,286,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,003,000 after acquiring an additional 150,217 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,547,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,470,000 after acquiring an additional 23,299 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in SI-BONE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,628,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 29,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SIBN traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.66. 235,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,500. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $521.72 million, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.76.

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.45 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other SI-BONE news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $59,509.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,639.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SI-BONE news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $37,466.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,222.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $59,509.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 247,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,639.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,379 shares of company stock valued at $218,528 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SI-BONE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

