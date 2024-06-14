Burford Brothers Inc. Invests $841,000 in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000. Burford Brothers Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $780,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,551,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 105,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after buying an additional 8,928 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BATS:GSST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.28. 38,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.17.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.229 per share. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.