Burford Brothers Inc. Makes New $520,000 Investment in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGDV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,301,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,577. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.47 and a 1 year high of $33.40.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.