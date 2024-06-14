Burford Brothers Inc. Makes New $637,000 Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 52,283 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 835.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.72. The stock had a trading volume of 48,822,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,538,516. The firm has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.61. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.89.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

